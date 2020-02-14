Two former champions will not be on SmackDown tonight due to legal issues

The Usos will not be on SD tonight

Former Tag-Team Champions, The Usos, will not be on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonight's SmackDown takes place from Canada and it looks like The Usos will not be on the show due to past legal issues.

The Miz and Roman Reigns went at it on Twitter ahead of SmackDown, which gave us an insight into this.

The Miz started off by taking shots at The Bloodline:

Most-hated to Must-See. A nobody to an A-lister. I've done more for @WWE than other Superstars dream of and I ALWAYS make the show. Even Roman knows (from his VAST movie experience that the show always goes on ... even when The Usos can't. #Smackdown

Reigns replied by taking shots at The Miz's films:

"I doubt anyone has seen your terrible movies, let alone care if you actually make the show. But if you do make it, stop by and get your ass whooped real quick, again. #HobbsAndShaw #Smackdown"

It was at this point that John Morrison chimed in and said that The Usos would not be on SmackDown tonight.

With The Usos not on the show, Roman Reigns could need some backup tonight. Who do you think could watch Reigns' back tonight on SmackDown?