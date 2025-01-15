Two former world champions to move to WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential new title challengers for the blue brand

The Transfer Window is underway, and WWE SmackDown has already made some major acquisitions. General manager Nick Aldis not only got Braun Strowman, but he also managed to get The Wyatt Sicks. However, he might not be done yet and could cut a deal to bring two former world champions to the blue brand.

The two former champions in question are Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion, while Morgan, until recently, was the Women's World Champion. Now, they could move to WWE SmackDown, where they could become title contenders once more. The best part is they could bring The Judgment Day along with them.

Should Triple H and co. pull the trigger on this move, Finn Balor could prove to be a fresh new challenger for Cody Rhodes, who, quite frankly, lacks worthy challengers. As for Liv Morgan, the last time she was on WWE SmackDown, she had a tense interaction with Tiffany Stratton, who had her eye on Dominik Mysterio, which could be an interesting storyline to explore.

Furthermore, bringing The Judgment Day to the blue brand would allow WWE to explore a potential feud with the eerie Wyatt Sicks. But at this point, this remains nothing more than speculation.

Solo Sikoa will be returning to WWE SmackDown on Friday

While The Judgment Day's move to WWE SmackDown is just conjecture, Solo Sikoa's return to the blue brand is a fact. The leader of The Bloodline is scheduled to return on Friday in what is sure to be a huge segment. After all, it will be his first appearance since his match on RAW's premiere on Netflix.

The premiere was a night to forget for Sikoa, as he lost the Ula Fala and, in turn, the right to call himself The Tribal Chief. With that in mind, it would be safe to assume that The Street Champion of the Island will address his loss and what comes next. On the contrary, he could just deny the loss altogether and continue to fixate on Roman Reigns and the OGs.

Of course, much like the previous scenario, this is just speculation. But one thing is for sure, Solo Sikoa will be on SmackDown, and all eyes will be on him.

