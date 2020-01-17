Two injured WWE Superstars could return at Royal Rumble [Possible Spoiler]

Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is just days away and the rumors about the Superstars making their return for the PPV are abuzz. The latest report suggests that Jinder Mahal and Velveteen Dream are set to make their returns at the pay-per-view on January 26th.

PWInsider Elite report that Jinder Mahal and Velveteen Dream are slated to be in Houston Texas for the Royal Rumble weekend. However, they also state that there is no word of if the two will be involved in the Rumble.

Jinder Mahal, a former WWE Champion, has been off WWE TV since last year due to a torn ACL. He has been recovering well and had already mentioned long back that will be returning early in 2020. Royal Rumble was the pay-per-view he was planning to make his return and it looks like that will happen.

As for Velveteen Dream, the former NXT North American Champion has been out since September. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer reported this week that it was a serious back injury and there was no expected return date just yet. However, PWInsider's report claims that Dream has been at NXT tapings and the Performance Center regularly.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley and R-Truth have already declared their names for the Royal Rumble this year.

That leaves WWE with just 12 more slots to fill in the Men's Royal Rumble and most of those might be confirmed in the last one week. Edge and CM Punk are also rumored to be making their returns at the pay-per-view but only the Rated-R Superstar is expected to show up.

Edge has reportedly been cleared to make an in-ring return and has also signed a new deal.