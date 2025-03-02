Two Judgment Day members to leave RAW forever, new Wyatt Sicks leader revealed? - 4 Directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Elimination Chamber loss

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan participated in her sixth career Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025. Despite eliminating big names such as Bayley and Alexa Bliss, the Miracle Kid was eventually bested by Bianca Belair who will now go to WrestleMania 41.

With her Women’s World Championship opportunity out of the window, here are four directions for Morgan following the Elimination Chamber loss.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend their Women's Tag Team Title against two-time champs

Although Liv Morgan is no longer in the world title picture, she and Raquel Rodriguez are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions. So far, the pair doesn’t have any active contenders considering Bianca Belair and Naomi would be entangled in the Jade Cargill situation. However, the team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could fill this spot and challenge them for the titles.

During the Women's Chamber match Alexa looked The Miracle Kid dead in the eye after the latter eliminated. In response, The Judgment Day member smiled and waved at Bliss.

Thus, WWE could start a feud between these wrestlers and align Bliss with her former two-time Women’s Tag Team Championship partner Nikki Cross to set up a title match. Little Miss Bliss is currently rumored to join the Wyatt Sicks and she could reunite with her former partner to bring the tag team title to the faction.

This has the potential to become a big bout since Morgan and Rodriguez are currently in their third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions, the most that any team have.

#3. Morgan and Rodriguez could exit Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could also exit the RAW brand following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Notably, the Women’s Tag Team Championship is shared by all three brands of WWE.

Owing to this, the previous champs, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and then Naomi, also went to all the brands to compete. This also led to Belair and Cargill facing one team from all three brands in a Fatal Four Way match at the 2024 Crown Jewel.

Thus, there is a chance that The Judgment Day duo would also not stay on Monday Night RAW and visit all three brands in the same week, leading the heel duo facing multiple challengers at WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Judgment Day could get into a WrestleMania 41 feud against the Wyatt Sicks

Liv Morgan provoked something inside of Alexa Bliss after she eliminated her at the Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, WWE has already hinted that Bliss could soon join the Wyatt Sicks. If this happens, the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion could attack The Miracle Kid with her faction.

In retaliation, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion could gather her faction members and attack Uncle Howdy’s crew. This could lead to a war between the two factions. Considering that the composition of both stables would be two female and four male superstars, this war could also earn a spot at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Liv Morgan could break up with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been inseparable since the 2024 SummerSlam. While Dirty Dom almost betrayed Morgan when Rhea Ripley dethroned her, The Judgment Day couple is back stronger now.

Moreover, he also helped The Miracle Kid and Raqeul Rodriguez win the Women’s Tag Team Championship by causing several distractions and a timely rope break during the match. Likewise, the Latino wrestler’s win rate has also increased with Morgan by his side.

However, now that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would be moving from brand to brand, their chemistry could take a hit. Additionally, The Moracle Kid won’t be able to help her “Daddy Dom” as much as she is right now owing to her commitments as the Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Since Mysterio isn’t a titleholder himself, this could lead to some drifting apart between the on-screen lovers. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Liv Morgan.

