Two Judgment Day members to split up after heartbreaking betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential 

The Judgment Day is currently on a decline and has lost all of its WWE championship belts. The heel faction is now looking forward to getting the top world titles in the men’s and women’s divisions on the RAW brand. However, there is a chance that instead of working as a team, Raquel Rodriguez could betray Liv Morgan in Indianapolis.

The Miracle Kid was reunited with Raquel Rodriguez at the 2024 Bad Blood while defending the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley. The 34-year-old attacked Mami to help her friend retain the title and has been working as Morgan’s bodyguard in The Judgment Day ever since.

However, the current direction only highlights Liv Morgan and gives her more opportunities to shine. Hence, Rodriguez could secretly harbor envy against her tag team partner. Eliminating Morgan from the Royal Rumble could elevate her status on the RAW roster.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

This would instantly catapult the 34-year-old superstar into the spotlight. Moreover, WWE can also make Rodriguez eliminate Liv Morgan to keep the latter out of the world title picture, especially when the company is pushing Nia Jax and Bayley for the top gold.

However, this will also cause further cracks in the ranks of The Judgment Day. While this is an interesting direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could restart the golden journey of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan has not demanded a rematch clause against Rhea Ripley yet, and it seems that WWE wants to put her feud with Mami in the background for a while. Despite this, The Miracle Kid will soon win another title. Moreover, she and Raquel Rodriguez could become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Morgan and Rodriguez have already butted heads with the reigning women’s tag champs Naomi and Bianca Belair a few times now. Moreover, they also secured a big non-title win against the champs this week on RAW. It can be safely said that WWE could make them hold the doubles gold soon.

Expand Tweet

This would coincide with Jade Cargill's return, which might finally expose her mystery attacker. Speculation is that Noami is Cargill’s secret assailant. If it turns out to be true, the internal turmoil within the champions can make it easy for them to lose the titles.

This would send Cargill, Belair, and Naomi back on their journeys as singles superstars. Moreover, if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win, The Judgment Day will finally have some gold back in its bag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback