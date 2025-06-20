Two legends to retire, The Rock’s new Corporate Champion, Brock Lesnar is back? 7 Predictions for WWE for the rest of 2025

Half of WWE’s 2025 run is officially in the books, and fans have witnessed some of the most surprising moments and intriguing storylines in history. From CM Punk’s WrestleMania main event to John Cena’s heel turn, the first six months of the company’s run has been phenomenal.

However, a lot more is expected to leave the fans stunned in the next few months. The company might have potential returns, massive title changes, and more to leave the fans in awe by the end of the year. Let’s check out a few things that could happen in the second half of 2025.

#7. Karrion Kross leaves WWE

Despite multiple repackages and backstage promos, Karrion Kross hasn't been given the push he deserves. The star has not entered the squared circle since his match against the Wyatt Sicks back in December last year, and has fans rallying behind him and his incredible work lately.

However, with the company not giving him the push he deserves, Kross could end up leaving the company by the end of the year to pursue a better career with in-ring involvement in another promotion.

#6. Alexa Bliss joins the Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss shocked the world with her return at the Royal Rumble, but hasn’t joined the Wyatt Sicks yet, which fans had expected for a long time. Bliss has also been unable to get involved in a major storyline over the past few months, nor has she been able to establish herself with some top matches, which has been quite concerning.

Fans have been expecting her to join the Wyatt Sicks, which would probably add momentum to her name and get her involved in some massive storylines. With one half of the year left, WWE could make headlines by adding Bliss to the faction.

#5. Brock Lesnar is back

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen since SummerSlam 2023, and his return to the company is still a big question. The Beast Incarnate has made fans wait for a long time now, and might make headlines with a potential return to shock the world.

A potential comeback would open the doors for some of the biggest storylines in the industry, potentially garnering all the attention and being part of some massive matches. Lesnar could end up returning to the company this year itself, leaving jaws dropped all around the world.

#4. Jey Uso becomes a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Main Event Jey Uso’s stock continues to rise, even after his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Gunther a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. If Uso ends up winning the King of the Ring tournament this year, he could probably get his hands back on the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

This will establish him as one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster and potentially make headlines all around the globe.

#3. Goldberg retires after losing his match at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Goldberg returned to WWE this past week on the red brand, and is now set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Icon vs. the Ring General had been teased a few months ago, and fans have been quite patient for their match.

Goldberg had declared that he would have his final match in 2025, and after a potential loss to Gunther, he might announce that he is hanging up his boots after a successful career.

#2. Cody Rhodes finally sells his soul to The Rock

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Rock has been brewing since WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to the Final Boss at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but that might not be the case next time.

The Brahma Bull could make his return to the company very soon, to leave the world shocked by announcing that the American Nightmare had finally sold his soul to the Final Boss, which would finally turn the star heel.

#1. John Cena turns face before retiring

John Cena’s heel run in WWE has arguably been phenomenal so far, and fans have been waiting to see what the future holds, with Cena’s retirement date nearing. However, John Cena’s heel run might not last throughout his Retirement Tour, as he might end up turning babyface yet again, to end his legendary career on a positive note.

With a lot that could happen in the rest of the year, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars and the fans next.

