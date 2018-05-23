WWE News: Naomi and Lana qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match

There is just one spot remaining in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Seven women have now qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

What's the story?

Naomi and Lana won their respective qualifying matches this week on SmackDown Live to book their places in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Revolution continues at this year's Money in the Bank event with the second annual Women's Money In The Bank ladder match and the third women's ladder match to take place.

The likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, and Natalya have already qualified for this match with Lynch, Charlotte, and Natalya wrestling in their third Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in two years.

The heart of the matter

Lana shockingly managed to knock off Billie Kay whilst Naomi defeated Sonya Deville to both qualify for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match on June 17th.

Lana hasn't wrestled on SmackDown Live since last year and the last appearance that she made on pay-per-view was back at The Royal Rumble in January but she was able to defeat Billie Kay in less than a minute on this week's SmackDown.

Fellow Total Divas star Naomi shockingly rolled up Sonya Deville to qualify for the Money in the Bank match alongside Lana but Naomi was the SmackDown Women's Champion at last year's Money in the Bank, so this will be her debut appearance in the match as well.

What's next?

The final female entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank match will be determined this Monday night on Raw as part of a gauntlet match.

Author's take

Lana was definitely a shock addition to the match, which means that neither Absolution or The IIconics will be represented in this year's ladder match.

One member of The Riott Squad still has the opportunity to qualify on Monday Night, but it appears that there won't be many alliances in this year's match since all of the teams have missed out.

Lana will now definitely be considered a dark horse in the match that she narrowly missed out on last year.