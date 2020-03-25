Two-time WWE Champion says he will end The Undertaker's career

AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania.

Styles has insinuated that he will "end" the Deadman's career.

One of the marquee matches on the card at WWE WrestleMania 36 will see AJ Styles facing The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. Styles has been vicious in the promos in he's cut in recent weeks, calling out The Deadman for being old and broken down. The Phenomenal One has even insinuated that The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, was forcing him to continue wrestling.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Styles and Undertaker signed their contracts for the match at WrestleMania. After Styles signed his contract backstage, before sending out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to give the contract to take so the Deadman could sign it. Unfortunately for The OC, they promptly got destroyed by The Deadman.

Styles still hasn't stopped taking shots at Undertaker. He took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his Boneyard match with The Undertaker, taking another dig at the Deadman and insinuated that he would end Taker's career at Mania.

We don't yet have too many details about what a Boneyard match with entail but Dave Meltzer suggested that the match would take place on a closed set and could have a "graveyard setting".