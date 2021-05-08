Two fresh title matches for WrestleMania Backlash announced on SmackDown

WrestleMania Backlash is just one week away, and WWE is adding more matches to the card for the upcoming pay-per-view.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a throwback one. It was fairly decent, featured good matches, and also saw a few surprise returns. One was former SmackDown GM and Hall of Famer Teddy Long, and the other was Jimmy Uso.

Plus, two title matches got added to the card for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The updated card for WrestleMania Backlash

After defeating Seth Rollins, Cesaro earned the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania Backlash. The special stipulation was put in place by Teddy Long and Sonya Deville.

Later in the show, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik took on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Dirty Dawgs - Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler - in a non-title match.

Dominik pinned Ziggler in a surprising finish, and that means the father-son duo will challenge The Dirty Dawgs for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16th.

Alongside that, a few other matches have been announced over the past few weeks, title and non-title alike. The updated WrestleMania Backlash card currently goes as follows:

WWE Universal Title match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

So far, no matches have been announced for the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, or the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated with more news as soon as it comes to light.