Two top SmackDown Superstars announce themselves for the 2020 Royal Rumble

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Miz and John Morrison announced themselves for the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. Morrison, accompanied by The Miz was coming out for a match against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and it was then that The A-Lister took a mic and announced that they will both be in the Rumble match this Sunday.

The Men's Royal Rumble match line-up so far

Various Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown have announced their names for the WWE Royal Rumble. As of this moment, Superstars from the Red brand include Rusev, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Whereas, apart from The Miz and John Morrison, Superstars from the Blue brand that will take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match are King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Tucker, Otis, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roman Reigns.

Who won the Morrison vs Kingston match?

Since returning to WWE, John Morrison picked up his second consecutive win by defeating Kingston with the Starship Pain.