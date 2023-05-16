Two top WWE stars should be aligned with Mustafa Ali to even the odds against Imperium

Mustafa Ali had an incredible night on WWE RAW this week. The superstar defeated everyone to become the new challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at the Night of Champions event.

Ali will have his work cut out for him, battling Imperium when they have always used their superior numbers to ensure Gunther wins. However, he might have help from two stars with enough reason to be frustrated with Imperium.

While at first glance it appears that Mustafa Ali has no chance against Gunther, someone who has proven himself a dominant champion since winning the title, help from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn might be enough to shift it.

This week, again, Owens and Zayn found themselves at the wrong end of an attack from Imperium. They were facing Judgment Day in the main event, but Paul Heyman called in Imperium to attack and distract them. That was all Judgment Day needed to come away with the win.

Owens and Zayn already had disagreements with Imperium the week before. With this happening now, they may decide to support Mustafa Ali on the day of the Night of Champions event. They already have their challenge that night, facing Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

However, with Imperium as a thorn in their side, they may look to get rid of them to keep the way open for Ali to have a proper singles match.

Mustafa Ali is yet to win a WWE title

While Ali has been a part of WWE since 2016, the last seven years have not seen him win a single championship. While he has come close with the Cruiserweight Title and the United States Title before, he has never won.

Now, he has the chance to win the Intercontinental Title but has a brick wall in the form of Gunther in his way.

While he's the underdog going into the match, less likely things have happened in WWE. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens on the day of the show.

