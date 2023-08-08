Two unexpected challengers emerge for major title - 4 stars WWE recently teased as possible challengers for Rhea Ripley

Many WWE fans were disappointed with one particular star being left off of the SummerSlam card. That superstar, of course, is Rhea Ripley. While The Eradicator of The Judgment Day still appeared on the show, she did not compete in a match.

For those who were disappointed by Mami not competing, you're seemingly in luck moving forward. The Women's World Champion has several stories sprouting in numerous different directions on the main roster.

There are a handful of wrestlers who are seemingly getting involved with the Australian star. Rhea has angered a lot of stars on Monday Night RAW in recent months. The contentious relationships could likely end up leading to a handful of championship bouts sooner rather than later.

This article will look at some of the wrestlers that Rhea Ripley could end up defending her Women's World Championship against soon. This includes feuds that kicked off on the most recent episode of RAW and others that are years in the making.

Below are four stars WWE recently teased as possible challengers for Rhea Ripley.

#4. The injured Liv Morgan is likely coming for Rhea

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular female superstars. She spent several years developing before beginning to take off last year. She won the Money in the Bank and the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2022. Liv then went on to win tag gold in 2023.

The Miracle Kid and Rhea Ripley have a long history together. They were once friends and tag team partners, but Ripley betrayed Liv on the 18 April 2022 episode of RAW and turned heel. They eventually ended up on separate brands but are now at each other's throats since the WWE Draft.

Their issues have gotten so intense that The Eradicator viciously attacked Liv's arm and put her out of action. While it isn't clear yet how long Morgan will be away, she will almost certainly resume her story with Rhea upon returning. Could Morgan win the Women's World Championship for the first time?

#3. Candice LeRae was brawling with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae on Main Event

Candice LeRae is an extremely underrated WWE Superstar. She was part of NXT for quite some time but left the company when her contract expired in May 2022. She focused on being a mom before returning last fall, this time on the main roster.

The Poison Pixie had been mostly absent from WWE programming over the past few months. Thankfully, that changed on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. She was seen looking out for Raquel Rodriguez backstage and then later found herself brawling with Rhea Ripley ringside.

Despite LeRae's smaller frame, she is very scrappy. That scrappiness was on full display when she brought the fight to The Eradicator. It seems clear that the two are destined to fight sooner rather than later. Could Rhea potentially put her belt on the line?

#2. Indi Hartwell was also involved in the chaos

Indi Hartwell on NXT

Indi Hartwell is another underrated WWE star. She spent time on NXT, where she was the NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion at various points in time. She was then called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Candice LeRae isn't the only member of The Way who appeared backstage with Raquel. Indi was also hanging out with her friend and even ended up taking part in the ringside brawl.

While both Raquel and Candice had a better showing against Rhea, Indi showed no fear against her fellow Australian. The former NXT Women's Champion has a size that LeRae lacks, which could work in her favor against the powerful Ripley. The two could clash in the coming weeks, potentially with gold on the line.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez was promised a match

Raquel Rodriguez is the most physically imposing female in WWE. While the likes of Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley are powerhouses in their own right, Raquel has a size advantage over everybody, both of those two stars included.

Of all the stars on this list, Raquel Rodriguez has the most history with The Nightmare. Rhea and Raquel were close friends early in their NXT careers. Over time, however, they became rivals and had one heck of a feud on the black and gold brand.

Their issues have clearly carried over onto WWE's main roster. While Rhea took a shot at Rodriguez's knee and put her out of action, Raquel isn't taking it lying down.

Adam Pearce promised Big Mami Cool a match with Rhea as soon as she's healthy. Could the bout come at Payback in September?