Tyler Breeze on what has been Breezango's biggest obstacles in WWE

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze has opened up on the obstacles and challenges that he, and his tag team partner Fandango, have faced during their run as a tag team in WWE.

Breezango recently defeated Imperium on the August 26, 2020 edition of WWE NXT to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. This marked both Tyler Breeze and Fandango's first championships in WWE after 10 and 14 years with the promotion respectively.

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Tyler Breeze discussed the main hurdles that Breezango have had to overcome before finally winning gold in WWE:

"Well, a couple of the challenges have been injuries, Dango came on, I think it was two big injuries that took him out, and one of them, longer than expected. I think one of them was 13 or 14 months, which threw a big wrench into our plan of being a tag team, because it's hard to be a tag team on your own. So I think that was probably our biggest hurdle."

The challenges of wanting to have matches in WWE on RAW and SmackDown

Continuing to discuss Breezango's run in WWE and the obstacles that the tag team has faced in the promotion, Tyler Breeze revealed that the main challenge during their tenure on RAW and SmackDown was actually being able to get in the ring to have matches.

The current NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that due to the popularity of Breezango's 'Fashion Files' segments, the tag team very rarely competed in matches on SmackDown or RAW:

"Once we got back and got rolling and got our footing again, I think it's been pretty smooth in terms of finding what our balance was and getting back to where we were, I know probably on Raw SmackDown, I think one of our big hurdles was just getting in the ring. We had... you know Fashion Files was rolling and people were behind us and they just, I think over the course of that time, we probably only had maybe four or five matches. It's just one of those things that you got to strike while the iron is hot, and I think we maybe missed a boat a couple of times on a couple of things. But five years later, all of a sudden here we are firing on all cylinders and we're the NXT Tag Champions."

"Yeah. If you look back at it, I want to say, I know that once we started the Fashion Files, it took at least a month or two, and then I think we had maybe a match with The Bludgeon Brothers at some point. We had a match with The Usos at some point, I think there was a SmackDown where we each wrestled a singles match and a tag match. Aside from the Battle Royale here and there, definitely under 10 matches for sure.."