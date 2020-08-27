Tyler Breeze and Fandango pick historic win on WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, No. 1 contenders Breezango defeated The Imperium to become the new Tag Team Champions of the Black and Gold brand. Their match was decent, and by the end, Tyler Breeze and Fandango walked out as credible champions.

At NXT TakeOver: XXX last week, Breezango defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) to get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Tonight's title match kickstarted with Breeze and Fandango quickly attacking Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel to get the edge. Fandango first started battling with Aichner, but the latter made a swift tag almost immediately.

The Champions then isolated Fandango and continued to subject him to their brutal manoeuvres. After a while, we saw Fandango finally gather enough strength to fight back momentarily and create enough space for his escape. He quickly used his chance to tag Breeze who entered the ring like a ball of electrifying energy.

However, Barthel still managed to establish his dominance and didn't allow on-half of Breezango to take control of the match. The champions quickly followed a spinebuster with an Air Raid Crash before trying to pin the challenger, but it ended in near pinfall.

The closing moments of the match saw Breezango hit their champs with superkicks. Following that, Fandango tagged back in and quickly hit a double leg drop yo seal their title win on the opening match of WWE NXT tonight. It is important to note that will be the first title reign in WWE for both Breeze and Fandango.

Huge match announced on WWE NXT tonight

There's a lot that unfolded on NXT this week but the biggest highlight of the night was Karrion Kross' announcement. The WWE Superstar sustained a serious injury during his match at TakeOver last week, which saw him defeat Keith Lee for the NXT Championship.

However, tonight it was confirmed that Karrion Kross' injury forced him to relinquish his NXT Championship. That also led to another announcement of a huge match booked for next week.

We will now see Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano fight for the NXT gold in a fatal-four way match next week.