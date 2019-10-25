Tyson Fury teases dream match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

What a monumental match this would be!

Ahead of Tyson Fury's WWE debut against The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel next week, I had the pleasure of joining the undefeated World Champion boxer on a conference call.

I asked Fury if he would be working with WWE at all following Crown Jewel, and who his dream opponent would be if he were to return to WWE for another match after his Saudi Arabia showdown against The Monster Among Men, and Fury named one man - current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar!

No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one.

If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar.

Tyson Fury in WWE

On SmackDown's blockbuster debut live on FOX, Braun Strowman teamed up with The Miz & Heavy Machinery to take on AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

While the match itself was entertaining, the real news happened outside the ring as The Monster Among Men confronted a fan in the front row... Undefeated World Champion boxer Tyson Fury!

The Gypsy King would then be involved in an altercation with Strowman after the latter then tossed Dolph Ziggler into him, jumping the barricade and trying to confront the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion.

Security prevented the two destructive forces from clashing against each other, but they would end up face-to-face the following Monday on RAW, only to be separated by several WWE Superstars.

A colossal clash would then be set up between the two at Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, with a tense signing on RAW and a Performance Center ambush adding feul to the fire ahead of Fury's WWE debut.

