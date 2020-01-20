Tyson Fury to WWE: 3 reasons why the company should rope him in for another run and 2 why they shouldn't

Tyson Fury collided with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

SmackDown's Premiere on FOX Network yielded a plethora of memorable moments, one of which was the altercation between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman. The Gypsy King appeared on the WWE Network for the very first time in his career and it won't be wrong to say that his appearance shall be remembered for a very long time.

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing and the ardent followers of the sport will agree to the fact that Fury is an out-and-out entertainer who has mesmerized fans with his charisma and an unrelenting yet appealing arrogance. The Gypsy King now holds an unbeaten record not only in the world of Boxing but Professional Wrestling as well having won against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in their colossal clash. The two behemoths went toe-to-toe in Saudi Arabia and as it turned out, Fury reigned supreme over the Monster Among Men. But now the question remains - Is that the only time Fury will compete inside a WWE ring? Should the company bring him in for another run?

Fury's addition will be a massive statement by the company as they prepare to fend off any challenges put forward by other promotions. The former WBO Heavyweight Champion may have been brought just for the company's gigantic event in the Middle East but let us not rule out the possibility of Fury returning simply because the man an enigma of sorts.

Fury's contract was rumoured to consist of just a one-off match but considering how numerous stars from different verticals have switched to WWE in recent times, it won't be far-fetched to anticipate The Gypsy King making a return to the company sometime in the future.

But, as they say, every coin has two sides similarly bringing in Fury will come with its own set of pros and cons. Here we list down reasons why WWE should rope him in for another stint and why they should refrain from it:

#1 Should bring him in: Massive Aura

Tyson Fury apart from being a world-class heavyweight boxer, is a showman, a mass entertainer who has become one of the biggest boxing stars of his generation. Often touted as one of the modern-day greats, the undefeated British boxer's aura is what sets him apart.

He oozes confidence and drips zeal, few things which have often been found in the WWE hits. Fury's ability to capture the attention of millions has made him a global star and will surely aid him in WWE as well. From his uncanny mind games to his utterly appealing swagger, Fury has every weapon in his arsenal to become a massive WWE Superstar.

