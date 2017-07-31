UFC News: Big update on CM Punk's next fight

Duke Roufus drops a minor hint about CM Punk's future in MMA.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 31 Jul 2017, 23:43 IST

What's next for CM Punk?

What's the story?

Duke Roufus — CM Punk's trainer at Roufus Sport — took to Instagram and hinted that CM Punk might be set for another MMA fight.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left the WWE in 2014 and burned all his bridges with the company. He then signed with UFC and had his first fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203. Even though the pay-per-view was a box office success, the Straight Edge Superstar couldn't compete against his younger opponent and was submitted in the first round. The former professional wrestling standout called his venture into MMA a learning experience and expressed a willingness to compete again.

Punk hasn't fought since then, but he has appeared on The Challenge — an MTV reality show.

The heart of the matter

Duke Roufus didn't specify an opponent for CM Punk, and there isn't even a guarantee that the Straight Edge Superstar will fight inside the Octagon. In fact, Dana White was sceptical about Punk's future in the UFC and said, "It's probably not going to happen."

What's next?

Even though CM Punk is under contract to the UFC, the company hasn't publicly stated its plans for him. However, he is still a valuable box office attraction who appeals to a certain demographic, and his employers will be loath to let him go.

Author's take

As a fan of professional wrestling, I hope that CM Punk ends his MMA career and returns to the world of scripted combat. Even though WWE appears to have moved on to a new generation of Superstars, the fans still crave for the return of the Second City Saint.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com