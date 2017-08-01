UFC News: Rumor Killer on CM Punk fighting soon

What's the update on Punk's situation in the UFC?

When will see CM Punk in an octagon again?

What’s the Story?

CM Punk’s head coach, Duke Rufus, posted a photo on Instagram of his team’s remaining schedule and it included Punk fighting an unnamed opponent.

However, Mike Rhodes, one of the fighters in Rufus’s camp, confirmed that there’s no need to place stock in the photo because Rufus does that all of the time.

He's training and getting better obviously the goal is to fight agin ???????? — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017

Duke has made several of those with punk on it and not it goes crazy lol — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Punk quit the WWE in January 2014 and went on to sign with the UFC. Punk spent the next two years training for his debut fight and faced Mickey Gall at UFC 203. Punk mounted very little offence in his UFC debut and lost via submission in the first round.

The heart of the matter

Since his fight with Gall, there hasn’t been much news regarding Punk competing in the UFC.

Following his loss, Dana White claimed that Punk may have to compete in another MMA company to get the experience he needs.

“He probably shouldn't have his next fight in the UFC. Just like I said with Brock, having your first fight in the UFC is tough and you [saw] tonight, even if it's against a guy who is 2-0. This is a tough place to learn”

What’s next?

Despite not having another opponent announced for the UFC, Rhodes claimed that Punk was still training and getting better for another fight in the future.

Punk has gone on record stating that he will fight again even if it means fighting outside the UFC, so he may have to fight in another MMA promotion to get his next chance at a fight.

Author’s take

Whenever Punk has his next fight, hopefully, he’ll be ready and show all the improvements that he's made.

