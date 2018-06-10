UFC News: CM Punk hospitalised following UFC loss

What's the story?

Following his second loss in his second UFC fight, former WWE champion CM Punk was taken to a local hospital.

CM Punk is being transported to a local hospital for a facial CT scan, per UFC. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 10, 2018

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk, who was one of the most-loved WWE Superstars, quit the WWE in 2014 after accusing WWE of ill-treating him.

He made a switch to MMA and the UFC, but it wasn't a great start for him as he lost his very first match in UFC against Mickey Gall in September 2016, in the very first round. Post the embarrassing defeat, many fans and critics ruled out Punk from UFC and said that he was not good enough to fight in the UFC.

But Punk was awarded a second opportunity and a match against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on June 9, 2018.

The heart of the matter

The Punk vs Jackson fight was held at Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, but it wasn't a happy homecoming for him, as he lost once more.

This time, though, he lasted three rounds against Jackson, with the latter winning the fight 30-26 by unanimous decision. Post the match, Punk did not give an interview and the UFC confirmed that he was taken to a Chicago hospital for a facial CT scan.

Punk's coach Duke Roufus, seemed to be optimistic about Punk's future when he took to Instagram post the defeat with some encouraging words.

What's next?

It looks very unlikely that Punk will step foot in an UFC ring following this loss. Punk may be one of the best WWE wrestlers in the last decade or so, but it looks like he's not cut out for UFC.

Punk has declined a return to pro wrestling several times, but he may make an appearance at the All In wrestling event promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, which will be held in Chicago on September 1st.