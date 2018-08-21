UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier mocks Brock Lesnar for losing the Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 151 // 21 Aug 2018, 00:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Two-division UFC Champion, Daniel Cormier

What's the story?

It is fair to say that the majority of the WWE Universe was somewhat delighted to see Brock Lesnar lose the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam and one of the rather more ecstatic persons was current UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

'The Beast' Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship last year at WrestleMania 33 from Goldberg and throughout his 500-day reign as Universal Champion, Lesnar defended the title belt against the likes of Braun Strowman, Kane, and even against Samoa Joe, as well.

However, at this year's SummerSlam PPV, Roman Reigns finally brought an end to Lesnar's title reign at 504 days when he finally slayed 'The Beast' for the first time in years after having lost his previous battles against the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

With Brock Lesnar's Universal Title loss to Roman Reigns, it now seems like 'The Beast Incarnate' could very well be on his way back to the UFC, at some point down the line. And after making his unofficial return to the Octagon at UFC 226, Lesnar's return to the Octagon is certainly inevitable.

Lesnar, who recently also had an Octagon altercation against new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, is likely to challenge for DC's championship belt upon his official return to Octagon competition.

However, prior to Lesnar's return to the UFC, DC recently took it to the social media in order to take another shot at his potential future title challenger, as he mocked Brock Lesnar with the following tweet:

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, it is pretty likely that Daniel Cormier is currently slated to defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar in the UFC next.

However, on the other hand, Lesnar's WWE future is still pretty uncertain and we are likely to receive an update on the former Universal Champion's WWE status later tonight on Raw.