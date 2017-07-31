UFC/WWE News: Jon Jones explains why he called out Brock Lesnar, Dana White responds

Jones explains why he called out the WWE Universal Champion.

by Rohit Nath News 31 Jul 2017, 18:14 IST

Jon Jones regained the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on Saturday

What's the story?

In the UFC post-fight press conference, Jon Jones explained in detail why he called out WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for a fight inside the Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, regaining the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship that he was stripped of two years ago.

After the fight, Jon Jones called out none other than Brock Lesnar himself, challenging him to a fight inside the octagon:

Brock Lesnar responded telling Jones to be careful what he wished for. The super-fight between the two has been rumoured for a little while recently. However, Jones calling Lesnar out only seemed to confirm that the fight could possibly be in the works.

The heart of the matter

In the post-fight conference, Jones went into great detail about why he called out Lesnar (Quote courtesy Cageside Seats):

You know, to be honest with you, I have no clue where this Brock Lesnar situation came from, how it started, but it got serious really quick. I started talking to my management team, First Round Management, and my team at Jackson's MMA and I said 'well, what do you guys think if this was to happen?' Obviously my manager was like 'well, it's going to be a big payday.' That's his job, right, to make me money. But my team at Jackson's MMA, Jackon's Wink, they said 'Jon, you can win that fight. You're gonna have to dig deep, take your self belief to a higher level. You're gonna have to earn this fight, so you're going to have to change a lot, fighting at 225, 230.' But they said 'You can do this.' So we made up in our mind that we were serious about it.

I think it would be great for the MMA world, right? It would definitely bring more of the general public to the sport of mixed martial arts. That's what we need -- we need to expand our sport. Why not be the guy to play a part in that?"

I just think it's a wonderful match-up. Obviously Brock Lesnar has millions of followers outside of MMA, so that's huge for our sport to kind of steal some of those followers. I feel like Brock has a pretty limited game, and I just think it's a wonderful fight. There's just some much reward that's involved. I just want to do it.

Dana White, however, responded in a more negative tone, reminding people about the suspension period that Lesnar is yet to serve:

I guess Lesnar just talked to the AP and said 'be careful what you wish for, young man.' Listen, Lesnar, it would take six months for him to even go through USADA to fight. It's fun to talk about but the reality of it happening anytime soon... it's not a reality.

Lesnar's remaining suspension period means that the fight can only happen early next year. With UFC big on money fights, it would be interesting to see which division they would fight in. One would think that Jones would move up to Heavyweight for the fight.

What's next?

Jon Jones will be celebrating his time as the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, while Lesnar has a huge Universal title defence at Summerslam against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Author's take

Obviously, the super fight would be a great payday for Jones and Lesnar. I suppose it's not too bad because the Light Heavyweight #1 contender situation is a bit up in the air right now. Alexander Gustafsson is a good next contender, but it looks like he's going to have to wait.

It'll be interesting to see Brock's future after UFC makes their offer towards The Beast Incarnate.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com