UFC/WWE News: Popular YouTube sensations call out Conor McGregor and CM Punk for a fight

What's the story?

Popular YouTube sensations Logan and Jake Paul have been constantly making the headlines for all the controversial reasons and during a recent interview with TMZ, the Logan Brothers seemingly took a step further, as they decided to call UFC fighters Conor McGregor and CM Punk.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor last competed in the UFC Octagon way back in 2016 when he defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a two-division UFC Champion.

CM Punk, on the other hand, recently competed in his second ever professional MMA fight at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk, however, eventually went on to lose his second fight in the Octagon after suffering a gruesome loss at the hands of Mike Jackson. After the bout, UFC president Dana White said that CM Punk would probably not fight for the UFC again.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with TMZ, popular and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul stated that following the conclusion of his upcoming bout against KSI, the former is apparently looking forward to making his debut in the UFC. Logan, in addition, also claimed that he has been wrestling his all life and thus wants to try his hand in the Octagon. (H/T: Ringside News)

Additionally, Logan also stated that he's currently willing to fight former WWE Champion CM Punk and rather unexpectedly is also looking to step into the Octagon against former Lightweight and Featherweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is currently set to make his return to the Octagon in the month of October, as he is all set to go head-to-head against current Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, a possible return to the Octagon for CM Punk is pretty unlikely, at the moment and as of right now, it does look like 'The Second City Saint' rather be focusing on his career outside of the Octagon.