Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Update on Brock Lesnar's potential UFC return date

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.16K   //    09 Jul 2018, 21:15 IST

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier
Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance in this week's UFC 226 show held in Las Vegas, and was challenged by Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier to a fight.

Lesnar accepted and UFC President Dana White confirmed that the match would happen in the future.

But it seems like Lesnar and UFC fans will have to wait a little while longer before the current WWE Universal champion gets back in a UFC ring. According to senior journalist David Bixenspan, Lesnar will have to sit out the 6 month USADA period and should get his suspension in Nevada lifted as he did not pay the fine for the UFC 200 test failure.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar first fought in the UFC in 2008 and has a 5-3 record in the competition (one was later overturned because of the drug test failure) and last fought in the UFC against Mark Hunt in 2016.

He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008 after defeating Randy Couture but lost it to Cain Velasquez in 2010. Lesnar is one of a few WWE wrestlers to have competed in the WWE as well as MMA and been successful at it.

The heart of the matter

For Lesnar to fight Cormier in UFC he will have to get back into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug-testing pool, after he was found in violation of USADA's anti-doping policy back in 2016.

He will have to be part of the drug-testing pool for six months before he can get back in the ring. Bixenspan's tweet states that Lesnar "is on an indefinite suspension in Nevada" because he did not pay the fine after failing the drug tests that were conducted after UFC 200.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how Lesnar's WWE future will progress. Could he make an appearance during SummerSlam and maybe challenge Bobby Lashley, who many expect will be his next opponent, to match in the WWE? Only time will tell.

Where would you rather see Brock Lesnar fight first? In the UFC or in the WWE? Tell us in the comments below!

UFC Brock Lesnar Daniel Cormier
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE and UFC future
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar confronts UFC Champion Daniel...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's UFC return
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Update on Brock Lesnar possibly fighting...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's UFC...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns speaks his mind about Brock...
RELATED STORY
Brock Lesnar's Potential UFC Opponent & WWE Contract...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Dana White says Brock Lesnar's returning to...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Dana White reveals new details on Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Surprising revelation regarding Brock...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us