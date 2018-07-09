UFC News: Update on Brock Lesnar's potential UFC return date

Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance in this week's UFC 226 show held in Las Vegas, and was challenged by Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier to a fight.

Lesnar accepted and UFC President Dana White confirmed that the match would happen in the future.

But it seems like Lesnar and UFC fans will have to wait a little while longer before the current WWE Universal champion gets back in a UFC ring. According to senior journalist David Bixenspan, Lesnar will have to sit out the 6 month USADA period and should get his suspension in Nevada lifted as he did not pay the fine for the UFC 200 test failure.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar first fought in the UFC in 2008 and has a 5-3 record in the competition (one was later overturned because of the drug test failure) and last fought in the UFC against Mark Hunt in 2016.

He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008 after defeating Randy Couture but lost it to Cain Velasquez in 2010. Lesnar is one of a few WWE wrestlers to have competed in the WWE as well as MMA and been successful at it.

The heart of the matter

For Lesnar to fight Cormier in UFC he will have to get back into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug-testing pool, after he was found in violation of USADA's anti-doping policy back in 2016.

He will have to be part of the drug-testing pool for six months before he can get back in the ring. Bixenspan's tweet states that Lesnar "is on an indefinite suspension in Nevada" because he did not pay the fine after failing the drug tests that were conducted after UFC 200.

Technically, Lesnar shouldn't have been licensed in Louisiana to appear at WrestleMania, but the commission had no reason to think that they had to check the ABC suspension database.



What's next?

It remains to be seen how Lesnar's WWE future will progress. Could he make an appearance during SummerSlam and maybe challenge Bobby Lashley, who many expect will be his next opponent, to match in the WWE? Only time will tell.

