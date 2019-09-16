UK Indie Round-Up: ICW Fight Club Results 14/9/19

The UK wrestling scene is the talk of the industry worldwide

Whilst NXT UK is causing a buzz, the work around Britain started many years before that.

ICW in Scotland, Progress in London and even the now-defunct Defiant Wrestling had helped to make the UK the place to be for independent wrestlers.

The former two companies continue to set the standard across the scene. Add in the likes of TNT Wrestling, RevPro Wrestling and Premier British Wrestling to name a few, and we have a bundle of top promotions producing top drawer talent.

In Scotland, it’s hard to argue ICW in the flagbearer. Currently, the promotion is on the road to its premier annual event, Fear and Loathing.

Entering its 12th year, the event this year hails from Glasgow’s SWG3 throughout a full weekend.

Just over a month away, the card began to take shape at ICW’s most recent show Saturday 14th of September from The Garage Nightclub.

Here are the results in full from the latest tapings from ICW Fight Club.

Match Results

Grado and Leyton Buzzard defeat Kez Evans and Ravie Davie.

ICW Commissioner Carmel Jacob comes out to address the crowd before ICW Square Go briefcase holder Rudo Lightning joins her. Rudo cuts a promo before being slapped by Carmel.

Isla Dawn defeats Anastasia in a first-round match in the ICW World Women’s Title Number 1 Contenders tournament.

Joe Coffey defeats Paul Tracey.

Dickie Divers defeats Krieger. Divers attacks Krieger after the match before Krieger’s tag team partner Lou King Sharp makes his ICW return for the save.

Kings of Catch defeat The Kings of The North. The Purge comes out after the match, stating they will be cashing in their earned title shot from King of Hawners at Fear and Loathing. The match will be a Kings of Insanity match.

Alexander Dean defeats Aaron Echo.

Jack Jester cuts a promo before being attacked by The Kings of The North.

Kieran Kelly defeats Stevie James after KOC come out to distract James.

Stevie Boy defeats Andy Wild. Joe Coffey attacks Stevie and Rudo Lightning after the match before challenging Stevie for the ICW World Heavyweight Title at Fear and Loathing.

Liam Thomson vs Wolfgang ends in a no contest before the match. Wolfie takes Liam’s sink, stating he won’t return it until Liam grants him a Zero G Title match. Thomson’s former partner Kid Fite makes the save. Thomson vs Wolfie announced for Fear and Loathing in Good Housekeeping 3 match.