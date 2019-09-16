UK Indie Round-Up: PROGRESS Natural Progression Series 6 Results
Hiya!
A familiar word to fans of London-based wrestling promotion PROGRESS.
Established in 2011, the company quickly built up a reputation as one of the UK's top independent promotions.
Quickly, we'd see names such Adam Cole and Samoa Joe grace PROGRESS with their presence, showing the quick progress (no pun intended) the promotion had made.
One of PROGRESS' strengths is its ability to put on engaging days and weekends of tournament wrestling. Whilst the Super Strong Style 16 is their signature tournament, the other contest they have developed in the Natural Progression Series.
The goal of the NPS is to give an opportunity to the next big star of British wrestling. All bar of the tournaments - which decided the inaugural PROGRESS Women's Champion - sees the winner given an opportunity at the championship of their choosing.
Past winners have included the likes of WWE UK stars Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Toni Storm.
Eight male wrestlers made up the field for the sixth edition of the tournament, which took place this past Saturday (14th of September). Whilst that nights show was primarily just the tournament, fans in attendance were also treated to a six-man tag grudge match featuring new AEW additions LAX.
Here are the results in full from the PROGRESS Natural Progression Series 6.
Match Results
The O.J.M.O. defeats Vert Mueller - NPS Quarter Final
Danny Duggan defeats Malik - NPS Quarter Final
Scotty Davis defeats Gene Munny - NPS Quarter Final
Cara Noir defeats Dan Moloney - NPS Quarter Final
Danny Duggan defeats The O.J.M.O after Do Not Resuscitate interfere on Duggan's behalf, who is the newest member of DnR - NPS Semi-Final
Scotty Davis defeats Cara Noir - NPS Semi-Final
LAX (Santana and Ortiz) and Eddie Kingston defeat CCK (Chris Brookes and Jonathan Gresham) and Jordynne Grace
Scotty Davis defeats Danny Duggan - NPS Final