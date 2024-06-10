Uncle Howdy to abduct current champion on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy has been sending messages for several months, and the WWE Universe has narrowed it down to this week for his potential return. The Fiend made his spectacular debut in 2019 when he unleashed a brutal attack on Finn Balor, and Uncle Howdy could do the same thing if he returns on RAW.

One person who could be of interest to Uncle Howdy is Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old has been pushed as a major star on RAW in recent weeks and is the current holder of the Women's World Championship. Howdy is hoping to make an impact, and since Morgan has no match this weekend at Clash at the Castle, she would be the perfect person to target.

Liv Morgan had links to The Fiend!

Expand Tweet

Trending

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

While Alexa Bliss was chosen as the star to accompany The Fiend, some fans linked Liv Morgan to the former entity. The Fiend used to employ a creepy doll several times to terrorize his opponents. The doll seemingly looked like Morgan. However, he never took her in the same way as he did with Alexa Bliss. That said, since Morgan is currently a premier star in WWE, Uncle Howdy would be tempted to target her.

June 15th and 17th have been major clues!

Expand Tweet

Uncle Howdy has dropped several clues over the past few weeks, and June 15 and 17 have emerged as significant clues. The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will take place in Scotland on June 15, and it will be followed by WWE RAW two days later.

It is unknown why he has chosen these dates, but they seem to be something to Howdy and Wyatt 6. Hence, this week could likely see the reintroduction of Uncle Howdy to the WWE Universe.

Uncle Howdy will need a female accomplice to make an impact on WWE TV!

Expand Tweet

It was hoped that Alexa Bliss would return to be part of this new storyline, but recent reports suggest that this isn't the case. Nikki Cross has been rumored to be a member of Wyatt 6. However, to make an impact, Howdy needs to brainwash a major player.

Since Nikki Cross hasn't been on RAW for several months, it wouldn't be as much of a surprise if she joined forces with Uncle Howdy. However, if he targets WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan for her recent acts against The Judgment Day, Howdy and his faction could become a major attraction on WWE TV.

Liv Morgan has proved that she has a range in her acting ability!

Liv Morgan is arguably in the midst of her best phase as a professional wrestler. The reigning WWE Women's World Champion has not only shown remarkable improvement in the ring, but she has also pushed the envelope when it comes to her promo skills.

Hence, Uncle Howdy targeting Morgan would make complete sense, as it will immediately push him and Wyatt 6 into the spotlight. Additionally, this will also allow Liv to push the envelope even further and showcase her versatile acting chops to fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback