Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable to miss Bash in Berlin? - 3 reasons why the match is happening on WWE RAW

Since Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks made their WWE debut on Monday Night RAW, they have been behind Chad Gable. When Gable formed American Made, the two factions also collided in a match on the August 5 edition of RAW, where The Wyatt Sicks registered a win.

However, after this clash between the teams, Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable are now set to compete against each other on RAW. While the bout is exciting, the question is why did a match of this caliber not make it to the Bash in Berlin card on August 31.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable is not taking place at Bash in Berlin:

#3 WWE wants the rivalry between Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable to settle on RAW

It's important to note that The Wyatt Sicks' rivalry with Chad Gable and American Made is the faction's first feud. Hence, there is a chance that WWE is looking at this feud as an opportunity for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks to announce their arrival in the Stamford-based promotion.

This ongoing feud between the two factions could be a setup towards something bigger for The Wyatt Sicks. That's the reason why the promotion may have wanted the rivalry to settle on RAW instead of an event like Bash in Berlin.

#2 A women's match will most likely be the fifth match on the card

Apart from SummerSlam, which is a massive premium live event for WWE, most shows in WWE under Triple H have had five matches on the card. As of now, the promotion has confirmed four matches for Bash in Berlin, and none of them is for a women's title.

Therefore, the fifth match for Bash in Berlin could be booked between Nia Jax and Michin for the WWE Women's Championship. This contest could also witness a cash-in by Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton.

#1 To save money

If WWE had to book a match between Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable at Bash in Berlin, they would have to fly all members of both factions to Germany just for one night. However, by booking them to compete on Monday Night RAW, they saved money.

While this might seem funny, it does make sense. Also, if WWE is looking at this rivalry as something that will help The Wyatt Sicks get over, there is no point in making them travel to Germany. A win for Howdy on RAW could do the same, and the faction could move on to bigger things.

