Uncle Howdy to finally arrive & more - 5 potential finishes to Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The upcoming King of the Ring PLE will see Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. The American Nightmare will look to defend his gold against United States Champion Logan Paul. The two superstars have been involved in an intense rivalry in the days leading up to the much-awaited champion vs champion bout.

Here, we look at five potential finishes to the Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship

Since he arrived in WWE, Cody Rhodes has been presented as a top babyface who can overcome all odds. He has breathed life into that sentiment by working through serious injuries to deliver excellent matches. The creative team could choose a simple finish to his upcoming title defense, where he is presented as a fighting hero against a menacing heel.

The most likely outcome of the match would be for Cody to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship with a clean finish. He may fight off any interference from Paul's entourage, who is bound to accompany the United States Champion. However, none of those tactics would pay off against The American Nightmare, who would be determined to settle the talk inside the ring and pick up a well-fought win to strengthen his reign.

#2 Logan Paul becomes a double champion

It was interesting to see Logan Paul note that only the Undisputed WWE Championship would be on the line during this match. This leaves his United States Championship out of danger but has granted him an opportunity to become a double champion at King and Queen of the Ring.

A potential title change would be a shocking booking decision, but as a swerve, it would not be easy to forget. Since winning the United States Championship, Paul has used brass knuckles to win each of his singles matches. He could resort to that technique to pull off a shock win over Cody Rhodes.

#3 Uncle Howdy attacks Cody Rhodes after the match

WWE has teased Uncle Howdy's return to television through cryptic videos and QR codes on both RAW and SmackDown. We could see the former Wyatt Family member finally make his presence known at King and Queen of the Ring during the Champion vs Champion match. The mysterious figure could help Cody Rhodes beat Logan Paul when the latter is using outside interference, and then engage in a staredown with the champion.

Alternatively, Howdy could cause the match to end in no-contest, leaving fans in suspense over which champion was his target. This would be an interesting way to protect Logan Paul from a potential loss. Crossing paths with Cody Rhodes, the man with the biggest prize on his back, could also be an exciting introduction to Uncle Howdy on television.

#4 Cody Rhodes uses brass knuckles to retain his gold

The brass knuckles have regularly featured in all of Logan Paul's big matches. His bout against Cody Rhodes most likely won't be any different. Only this time, the babyface could turn the tides against Paul using the latter's weapon of choice.

Cody would only resort to such means if he were desperate. If he had no allies to his aid, then he would have to fight all of Logan Paul's friends by himself. The American Nightmare did that with The Bloodline when he dethroned Roman Reigns. When faced with a similar predicament, Cody could use an interesting new approach to retain his gold. This would also add a new shade to the top babyface's character.

#5 LA Knight attacks Logan Paul to cost him title match

LA Knight and Logan Paul crossed paths backstage on SmackDown ahead of the contract signing for the champion vs champion match. Fans have been pushing to see Knight in the title picture. His loss in the King of the Ring tournament led many in the WWE Universe to believe he should now go after the United States Championship.

Frustrated with his recent losses, Knight could take a bold step by interfering in this match. He could be an unlikely ally for Cody Rhodes and help the American Nightmare in beating Logan Paul. This would set up their rivalry for the United States Championship, cementing big plans for LA Knight on SmackDown.