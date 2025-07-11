Uncle Howdy to introduce a new member; shocking WWE return? 4 possible finishes for The Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks will challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It's the second time in three weeks that the supernatural group is looking to take home their first championship gold.

Erick Rowan earned the opportunity for his stable after pinning Chris Sabin in their eight-man tag team match last week. The Wyatt Sicks took on Sabin, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Berto.

It's the likely main event of tonight's SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are possible finishes for the match.

#4. Alexa Bliss could help The Wyatt Sicks earn the championship win

One possibility before the match is for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to prevent any outside interference. Aldis could ban all other tag teams and the members of The Wyatt Sicks who are not in the match.

This could lead to Uncle Howdy recruiting Alexa Bliss, who has always been linked to the group since returning at the Royal Rumble. Bliss could distract either Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins, which would allow whoever is in the ring to earn the pinfall and the gold.

#3. Uncle Howdy might kick Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy out of the group

Another potential finish to the match is Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy failing to win tag team gold. It could lead to Uncle Howdy being disappointed with his two disciples and kicking them out of the group.

That would allow Howdy to recruit at least two new members. It's a bit harsh to take out two members when the group's potential hasn't even been reached yet. Maybe Howdy and Erick Rowan go into the match to ensure their win.

#2. The Street Profits could retain the titles after Bianca Belair potentially returns

As mentioned earlier, Nick Aldis could ban any opposing tag teams and anyone associated with them. The three remaining members of The Wyatt Sicks would get banned, and when they are close to winning, Bianca Belair could make her triumphant and shocking return.

Belair might cause a distraction, allowing her real-life husband, Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins, to get the win and retain the tag titles. It could also serve as a tease for Belair's heel turn, with Naomi and Jade Cargill's story heating up.

#1. The Wyatt Family might become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

Erick Rowan earned the opportunity for The Wyatt Sicks, so he could get inserted into the match along with Uncle Howdy. That gives them a better chance of pulling off the win since it would help build their profile after being absent from television for so long.

They are the ultimate tag team to beat on SmackDown, with an underdog babyface team like Fraxiom beating them for the titles down the line. However, it's probably time for the era of The Wyatt Sicks in the blue brand's tag team division heading into SummerSlam.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

