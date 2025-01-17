Uncle Howdy to kick major star out of Wyatt Sicks and name  replacement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential return!

The Wyatt Sicks will make their debut on WWE SmackDown later tonight. The group will appear on the blue brand this week after moving over from RAW.

Despite a strong start, the Wyatt Sicks didn't get the reaction that they hoped for on RAW and haven't been pushed into main event storylines. This could lead to Uncle Howdy making a drastic decision to kick Nikki Cross out of the group and replace her with Alexa Bliss.

Bliss has been teasing a return to the company for several weeks, but noted that she could be looking to evolve her former character which would fit in with a move into Wyatt Sicks.

The former RAW Women's Champion worked closely with Bray Wyatt and could convey many of his ideas as part of the group. However, she may have to take over the female role which would allow Nikki Cross to be repackaged ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Will Wyatt Sicks finally be taken seriously on WWE SmackDown?

The Wyatt Sicks had a fantastic debut on RAW, something that made headlines all over the world. However it seems that this wasn't enough for them to be pushed into a meaningful storyline.

The group was moved to WWE SmackDown in the middle of a feud with The Final Testament, after they had already been pinned by the group. They seem to be running to SmackDown and it isn't a good look for a group that has been praying on other people's fear.

SmackDown is now three hours long, which also means that there are several spots on the card for them to be able to make an impact and a lot of stars who could become their next victim.

With Alexa Bliss in the group, they could move forward much faster on SmackDown, but it's a harsh decision that needs to be made by Uncle Howdy.

