Uncle Howdy to be kidnapped by returning WWE Superstar on RAW? Exploring potential alliance

It seems that the issues between American Made and The Wyatt Sicks are finally over, and now the group can move on to a bigger storyline on WWE RAW.

The stable was not part of Bash in Berlin this past weekend, which gives them a clean slate to move into on RAW and could see a returning star added to the group. Alexa Bliss has been missing for almost two years, and in that time Uncle Howdy has gone from being at the side of The Fiend to running his own faction.

Bliss could make her return tonight and kidnap Uncle Howdy, to force her way into his new group. Bliss is also the only person other than The Fiend who knows how to get into the Firefly Funhouse, which has been teased by Erick Rowan ahead of RAW.

Could Alexa Bliss' return lead to the Firefly Funhouse finally be unlocked?

What is next for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW after their recent feud with American Made?

There are several options for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW, since they were the ones who targeted Chad Gable on their debut and have since been fighting him off with his new stable. It will be interesting to see if they choose another target on RAW or if they become a target themselves.

Alexa Bliss could fit in well with the group if she returns with the same character she had alongside Lily and could force her way into the stable by helping to open the Firefly Funhouse, but it's unclear what role she would play in the group.

Nikki Cross has yet to wrestle as part of the group, so Bliss could perhaps create opposition for Sister Abigail, especially if she targets Howdy on her return.

