Uncle Howdy may not return to WWE alone

The WWE Universe has been waiting for The Wyatt Sicks to make their long-awaited return to TV, but the faction hasn't made their presence felt on SmackDown yet. Since December 2024, The Wyatt Sicks have been kept off TV, with rumors of one of the stars being injured making rounds on the internet.

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks have been a dominant force on the roster since their debut, and have lost only one match since emerging last year. With rumors that the faction will return to WWE very soon, JoJo Offerman has stated that she might also join The Wyatt Sicks.

JoJo Offerman might make an emotional return to WWE

The Wyatt Sicks was formed as a tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt, who passed away a couple of years ago. While the wrestling world was shocked when the news broke, the emergence of the faction was met with a positive reaction from the fans.

Wyatt's long-time girlfriend and former WWE ring announcer, JoJo Offerman, recently addressed her return to the Stamford-based company in a virtual signing and stated that she was open to returning as a manager to Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

"Oh, 100 percent (I'd return to wrestling as a manager). I would love that. I would. I have great acting skills (she laughed). I am so good. I'm just kidding. But I really would. I really would," she said.

Her potential involvement in the faction could bring more emotion to the storylines, making it the perfect tribute for Bray Wyatt.

JoJo Offerman could be the sixth member of the faction to complete the stable

Since their formation, The Wyatt Sicks has been considered as a six-member group and the sixth star has been awaited for a long time now. With JoJo Offerman possibly returning, joining the faction as a manager could be a massive move.

Further, while Alexa Bliss was anticipated to be the sixth member, Offerman replacing her would be a massive surprise for fans and could add a whole new dimension to the story.

Uncle Howdy would have a good reason to explain his absence from WWE

Uncle Howdy has been absent alongside The Wyatt Sicks for months now, and rumors of the entire faction returning has been a massive topic of dicussion. Howdy could return alongside JoJo Offerman, announcing her as the missing piece that they had been looking for.

While reports of a Bo Dallas injury have been doing the rounds, the angle mentioned above would resonate well with the theme of the faction. And with a new manager, it would help the stable start anew on the blue brand.

