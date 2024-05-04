Uncle Howdy must return to WWE alongside 5-time World Champion at the end of Backlash 2024

For weeks now, WWE has been hinting at the return of Uncle Howdy. The character, portrayed by Bo Dallas worked closely alongside the late great Bray Wyatt. And, with Backlash 2024 just hours away, many are expecting to see him back in action.

There have been small glitches in the middle of the show and random QR codes popping up that hint towards Howdy's return. But, while many are convinced of the mysterious character's return, he shouldn't come back alone. After all, Howdy was an extension of Bray Wyatt, and should he return, he will need some support. But, who should be by his side?

Well, one person who will be perfect for the role is five-time World Champion Alexa Bliss. Pairing the two together would make a lot of sense. And here are a few reasons why WWE should pull the trigger on this.

Alexa Bliss' return may have been teased on last night's SmackDown

Perhaps the most obvious reason has to do with last night's teaser on SmackDown. On the show, similar to a few weeks ago, a QR code flashed on the screen. Upon scanning the same, the WWE Universe was shown a video promoting the upcoming Backlash 2024 PLE.

However, midway through the video, it cuts to a dull room. In the room stood a woman in what seemed to be a bridal gown, with her back toward the camera. If that wasn't creepy enough, the words, "He opened his arms. Our pain became his. We were reborn. Because we believed," popped up on the screen.

There is a chance that this woman could be Alexa Bliss. And, considering it had a similar vibe to the other teasers that have popped up in the last few weeks, she could be allying herself with Uncle Howdy.

The Backlash 2024 match card could use a bit of a boost

While it will undoubtedly be an entertaining premium live event, the match card for Backlash 2024 could use a boost. While the likes of Bayley, Cody Rhodes, and Damian Priest are all defending their titles, the storylines heading into the event aren't all that strong. As a result, even if the matches are spectacular, the PLE will unlikely have any long-term impact.

With that in mind, having Alexa Bliss make a return with Uncle Howdy in France would bring in a lot of excitement. It may even be just what WWE needs to make their first-ever PLE in France a memorable one.

The pop for Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy would be out of this world

Both Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy haven't been seen in WWE for quite a while. As fan-favorite characters, their return will certainly generate a huge pop. Add to that the fact that the crowd in Lyon was genuinely incredible on last night's SmackDown, there can be no denying that the pop for their return would be out of this world.

This will be especially true if the two of them make a return similar to Bray Wyatt's at Extreme Rules 2022.

Both Alexa Bliss and Bo Dallas are extremely talented superstars, and due to their connection with Bray Wyatt, the two returning together makes a lot of sense. But, at this point, it is all just speculation. There is no telling what is in store for the WWE Universe at Backlash 2024.