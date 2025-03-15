Uncle Howdy to be replaced by former WWE champion following massive hint on SmackDown? Potential Wyatt Sicks change explored

The Wyatt Sicks, alongside their leader Uncle Howdy, have been away from WWE television for a while now. With WrestleMania 41 looming, the fans eagerly await the comeback of the fearsome stable. The bizarre faction was shifted to SmackDown during the company’s first-ever Transfer Window.

Ad

For weeks, there has been significant speculation revolving around The Wyatt Sicks and the inclusion of a new leader in the faction. This week on SmackDown, WWE dropped a mystery vignette with a black background and smoke with the number 4 on it. Many are now relating it to a return tease for Malakai Black (Aleister Black).

The vignette teased on SmackDown was similar to that used in Malakai Black’s entrance. The number four might hint at The Wyatt Sicks members, and he could be the fifth member, replacing Uncle Howdy as the faction’s new leader. Having worked with House of Black in AEW and playing dark characters throughout his pro-wrestling career, Black is a perfect candidate to replace Howdy

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Malakai Black alongside Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) and Miro (fka Rusev) were reportedly released from AEW last month. While Saints has already made his debut in the black and silver brand, it appears that the former NXT Champion is next in the line for a WWE comeback. The 39-year-old superstar’s inclusion in The Wyatt Sicks storyline could revive the hype for the fearsome faction.

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

Ad

Bo Dallas reacts to playing Uncle Howdy in WWE

Bo Dallas is the man behind Howdy’s mask. Last year, while speaking on the HEADLOCK Wrestling Podcast, the 34-year-old superstar shared his thoughts on portraying Uncle Howdy’s gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion.

The SmackDown Superstar revealed the scary stuff that always hooked him and his late brother Bray Wyatt. While his brother Bray got a chance to play spooky characters on screen, he now has that opportunity and feels like a little kid. He feels his brother is around him whenever he plays Howdy’s gimmick.

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback