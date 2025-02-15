Uncle Howdy to step aside for top WWE Superstar and reveal the new leader of Wyatt Sicks? Potential tease on SmackDown explored

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their arrival on WWE SmackDown. However, during this week's episode of the blue brand, WWE dropped more cryptic teases for their debut on Friday nights and a potential interaction with Alexa Bliss. This tease also sparked speculation that Howdy could soon step aside as the leader of the horror group and reveal Alexa as its newest leader.

Ad

The Goddess recently qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, meaning she has a chance to earn a Women's World Title shot at WrestleMania 41. During this week's show, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were involved in a backstage segment where Bliss seemingly issued a warning to The Irresistible Force.

The 33-year-old star stated that even if Jax wins the title again before WrestleMania and Bliss wins the Chamber match, she will dethrone her at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, during this backstage conversation, the unusual Wyatt Sicks glitches appeared, displaying the message: "Do You Feel in Charge?"

Ad

Trending

This phrase references a major segment from nearly two years ago when Alexa Bliss was confronted by Uncle Howdy. Additionally, glitched screenshots from that past segment were shown during The Wyatt Sicks interference, subtly confirming that Bliss and Howdy are set to interact on SmackDown soon.

The message has also sparked the assumption among the WWE Universe that the masked man might step aside as the leader of the faction, potentially revealing Bliss as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Both Howdy and Bliss share a deep history with the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even before Uncle Howdy's arrival, Alexa was by Bray’s side, which places the multi-time women's champion in a strong position within this storyline. If she becomes the new leader after her comeback, it would make perfect sense. It's quite possible that Uncle Howdy had only been acting as a temporary leader until Alexa's return, and now that she is back, she might take her rightful place at the helm of The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

An interaction between the horror faction and the 33-year-old star will undoubtedly be intriguing to witness. Furthermore, since her return, Alexa has been seen holding the Lilly doll, further hinting at her dark persona.

This isn't the first time when an Uncle Howdy-Alexa Bliss hint dropped on WWE SmackDown

This isn’t the first time a teaser has dropped on the blue brand hinting at an interaction between these two. On the SmackDown after Royal Rumble, another clue was revealed during Alexa Bliss and Candice LeRae’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, where the Goddess emerged victorious.

Ad

Expand Tweet

During the match, another glitch appeared, seemingly linked to the horror faction. This suggests that WWE is indeed building toward a confrontation between Bliss and Uncle Howdy soon on an upcoming Friday night show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback