Former World Heavyweight Champion, Uncle Howdy to be taken off of TV? - 4 WWE stars Bronson Reed can injure next following RAW

WWE has a lot of talented performers. Some are cheaters who do anything to get ahead, others are honorable, and there are even some who are monsters who aim to take down everybody in their path.

Bronson Reed falls into the latter category and he may be the best example of a destructive monster since Vader almost 30 years ago. In the past month or so, Bronson has managed to take out three different superstars.

First on Big Bronson's list was Seth Rollins. He viciously assaulted The Visionary and Rollins hasn't been seen since. R-Truth was next, who suffered numerous Tsunami splashes. The most recent victim of the big man is Braun Strowman, who was destroyed in the parking lot on RAW.

It is unlikely that Big Bronson will stop at just three victims. Instead, there is a slew of other competitors who could potentially be taken out by the super heavyweight. This article will take a look at a handful of names who could fall victim to the Australian next.

Below are four WWE stars Bronson Reed can injure next following RAW.

#4. Damian Priest would be one of the biggest targets for Bronson Reed

Damian Priest is one of the top stars in WWE today and he also happens to be one of the more popular performers in the company. He is a former tag team champion, United States Champion, and World Heavyweight Champion. He also held gold while on the NXT brand.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently feuding with his former stable: The Judgment Day. He and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of the group at WWE SummerSlam and now The Terror Twins are seeking vengeance.

Given Priest's rise in the company, Bronson taking out The Archer of Infamy would be huge for his career. It could be the biggest target he has left on RAW, both literally and figuratively. As a result, Damian could end up as Bronson's next target and victim.

#3. Ilja Dragunov would be a true challenge for Reed

Ilja Dragunov has had quite a bit of success in WWE prior to joining the main roster. He defeated Gunther to win the United Kingdom Championship and went on to hold the NXT Title. He is a major threat to anybody he wrestles.

The Mad Dragon has had an interesting run on WWE's main roster. While he doesn't exactly lose often, and when he does he is typically protected in defeat, Ilja remains underutilized and needs to be highlighted more often. He is intense and as good in the ring as anyone in the industry.

In fact, that intensity and in-ring prowess is exactly why he could be a target of Big Bronson Reed moving forward. Reed likely wants a challenge and despite their size disparity, Ilja would give the big Australian as much of a fight, or more, than anyone else regardless of how big they are.

#2. The Miz has been warned

The Miz is a veteran in WWE. He has been with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for around two decades now and has held multiple world titles. He's also a former WrestleMania headliner.

The A-Lister has been a tag team partner of R-Truth, which has backfired in a big way thanks to Bronson Reed. Truth got The Miz a match with Reed a few weeks ago and it nearly led to him getting taken out. Instead, the former WWE North American Champion injured the lovable R-Truth.

That wasn't the end of things between The Miz and Reed, however. Braun Strowman was able to save The Miz last week, but he has now been taken out as well. Bronson has made it clear that The Miz is a target and he will very likely end up injured sooner rather than later.

#1. Uncle Howdy has proven himself to be human in WWE

Uncle Howdy is the leader of one of WWE's newest factions: The Wyatt Sicks. The stable also features Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. Despite being creepy killers, the group is actually babyface and fans love it.

While many feared that they would be presented as indestructible monsters like The Fiend, they were not that. WWE RAW, for example, saw Uncle Howdy in an ultra-competitive 14-minute match with Chad Gable.

In it, Howdy was clearly human and not supernatural. He appeared beatable, which makes for better television. Unfortunately, this could also backfire for Howdy, as it could mean he becomes a target of Reed's.

If Bronson were to take Uncle Howdy out, it could lead to the talented performer being taken off of television. This would help give a story-based reason for Howdy only wrestling periodically, which in turn helps the former Bo Dallas feel like a bigger deal.

