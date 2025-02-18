Uncle Howdy to target 41-year-old WWE SmackDown star & recruit him to The Wyatt Sicks? Potential explored

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE television for some time. The fearsome faction was embroiled in a back-and-forth feud with The Final Testament on RAW before joining SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window last month.

Fans eagerly anticipate The Wyatt Sicks' return on television, as WrestleMania 41 is just one premium live event away. It seems the wait may soon come to an end, as WWE has seemingly begun to drop Easter eggs for the group's comeback. In a shocking twist, Uncle Howdy could return and target former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, forcing him to join his group as its enforcer.

The Howdy-Strowman program could be reminiscent of the John Cena and Nexus storyline, where The Cenation Leader was forced to join the stable after losing a match to Wade Barrett in 2010.

The Monster of All Monsters was a major member of The Wyatt Family, led by the late Bray Wyatt. Strowman lost a Triple Threat match against Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest on last week's SmackDown. Hence, he doesn't have a notable storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

A potential feud against Strowman could provide a breakout storyline for Uncle Howdy and his intimidating group. The 41-year-old shares a storied history with the faction's leader, who is Bray's real-life brother.

That said, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical. Fans must stay tuned to find out when Howdy and his group will show up on the blue brand.

Bo Dallas broke silence on portraying Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks

Bo Dallas is the man behind the mask of Uncle Howdy. During an interview with the HEADLOCK Wrestling Podcast last year, Dallas opened up about playing the eerie character on television.

Dallas has been interested in spooky themes since childhood. He and his late brother, Bray Wyatt, shared similar interests. The SmackDown star feels his brother is still with him every time he sets foot inside the ring with The Wyatt Sicks.

"Oh, for sure. This has always been the stuff that I've liked, and my brother [Bray Wyatt]. We've always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff and I never got the opportunity to do that. We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham [Bray Wyatt] was doing, and that's the stuff that both of us like but I was not in that. I didn't have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me," Dallas said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Howdy and Strowman as WrestleMania 41 approaches.

