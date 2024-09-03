Uncle Howdy teases the return of The Fiend on WWE RAW; Exploring potential replacement

Uncle Howdy has been able to pick up where Bray Wyatt left off in WWE and has created his own stable with The Wyatt Sicks. It has been almost three months since the stable made its debut, and this week on RAW, it appeared that Howdy dropped a major tease for the return of a popular character.

Howdy noted that his life was no longer his own and it now belonged to "him." It's unclear if this was a reference to Bray Wyatt or The Fiend. Since Wyatt's passing, it would be acceptable if WWE decided to retire The Fiend persona, but it was noted in his documentary that Wyatt had created a new concept for The Fiend that was never used.

Wyatt wasn't portraying The Fiend at the time of his passing since the character had become a member of Wyatt's stable when he made his return at Extreme Rules.

Who could step in as The Fiend on WWE RAW?

There is only one person who knew Bray Wyatt's vision and worked closely enough with the character that he created to understand its depth: Alexa Bliss. The multi-time Women's Champion knew The Fiend well enough that she would be able to take over the role.

There could be an interesting reason why Alexa Bliss has not been added as a member of The Wyatt Sicks, and it could be because she is set to return as a female version of The Fiend.

Bliss was able to show her own version of this when she broke off from Wyatt and began using her doll called Lilly, but it would be interesting to see if she was able to become the "him" that Uncle Howdy was referencing and keep The Fiend alive in his absence. If not, it's possible that WWE will simply retire the character due to Wyatt's passing.

