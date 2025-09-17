  • home icon
Uncle Howdy to turn heel and bring back The Fiend gimmick to retire WWE icon in 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Sep 17, 2025 07:01 GMT
Uncle Howdy is the leader of Wyatt Sicks. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Uncle Howdy is the leader of Wyatt Sicks. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Fiend was the most popular gimmick of the late, great Bray Wyatt in WWE. He utilized this character to generate major buzz among fans. With the return of Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy, many fans anticipated the comeback of the Fiend gimmick, but this time with Howdy.

During an episode of SmackDown in July 2025, Howdy was competing in a match. Meanwhile, the eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Wyatt Sicks leader bearing some similarities to Fiend in his attire. This sparked the possibility of The Fiend gimmick making its return as Uncle Howdy's new persona. One of the potential scenarios in which WWE can bring back Howdy as the Fiend is during the retirement tour of John Cena.

Already, there is limited time left in the final run of the Cenation Leader. While speaking to Adam Barnard on The Sportster's YouTube channel, Bo Dallas discussed a potential feud with the Cenation Leader and did not rule out this scenario. He also added that Wyatt Sicks would be getting big things done soon.

“I think, never say never, and there’s always a possibility. I’d say, just keep watching. There’s a lot of big stuff that The Wyatt Sicks is going to be getting done really soon,” he said.

With this, it seems a perfect scenario where Uncle Howdy turns heel and officially brings back the Fiend gimmick. Later, he can attack the Last Real Champion and eventually retire the legendary star from the squared circle.

If the masked man becomes the person who retires Cena in this farewell run, then it will elevate his single star status to new heights. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Bo Dallas and the Wyatt Sicks and whether they will have any interaction with John Cena before his retirement tour concludes.

John Cena has a big history with Bray Wyatt in WWE

John Cena and Bray Wyatt share a big history in WWE. Both stars locked horns twice at WrestleMania 30 and 36, respectively. At Showcase of Immortals in 2014, Cena defeated Wyatt and emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, at WrestleMania 36, Cena and Bray clashed in a Firefly Fun House match, which ended with Bray securing the victory. With this interesting backstage story, Uncle Howdy's feud with the Franchise Player makes complete sense.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
