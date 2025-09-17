Uncle Howdy to turn heel and bring back The Fiend gimmick to retire WWE icon in 2025? Exploring the possibility

The Fiend was the most popular gimmick of the late, great Bray Wyatt in WWE. He utilized this character to generate major buzz among fans. With the return of Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy, many fans anticipated the comeback of the Fiend gimmick, but this time with Howdy.During an episode of SmackDown in July 2025, Howdy was competing in a match. Meanwhile, the eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Wyatt Sicks leader bearing some similarities to Fiend in his attire. This sparked the possibility of The Fiend gimmick making its return as Uncle Howdy's new persona. One of the potential scenarios in which WWE can bring back Howdy as the Fiend is during the retirement tour of John Cena.Already, there is limited time left in the final run of the Cenation Leader. While speaking to Adam Barnard on The Sportster's YouTube channel, Bo Dallas discussed a potential feud with the Cenation Leader and did not rule out this scenario. He also added that Wyatt Sicks would be getting big things done soon.“I think, never say never, and there’s always a possibility. I’d say, just keep watching. There’s a lot of big stuff that The Wyatt Sicks is going to be getting done really soon,” he said.With this, it seems a perfect scenario where Uncle Howdy turns heel and officially brings back the Fiend gimmick. Later, he can attack the Last Real Champion and eventually retire the legendary star from the squared circle.If the masked man becomes the person who retires Cena in this farewell run, then it will elevate his single star status to new heights. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Bo Dallas and the Wyatt Sicks and whether they will have any interaction with John Cena before his retirement tour concludes.John Cena has a big history with Bray Wyatt in WWEJohn Cena and Bray Wyatt share a big history in WWE. Both stars locked horns twice at WrestleMania 30 and 36, respectively. At Showcase of Immortals in 2014, Cena defeated Wyatt and emerged as the winner.USA Network @USANetworkLINK5 years ago at WrestleMania, John Cena and Bray Wyatt competed in a Firefly Funhouse Match. These words from Bray Wyatt might have been true the entire time! #WrestleManiaMeanwhile, at WrestleMania 36, Cena and Bray clashed in a Firefly Fun House match, which ended with Bray securing the victory. With this interesting backstage story, Uncle Howdy's feud with the Franchise Player makes complete sense.