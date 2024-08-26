Uncle Howdy to use iconic Bray Wyatt move to end Chad Gable rivalry? Exploring the chances

Uncle Howdy will take on arch-rival Chad Gable on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The match comes after American Made fell victim to the hands of The Wyatt Sicks on last week's episode of the red brand.

This upcoming match between the two leaders of their respective factions has led to a lot of excitement within the WWE Universe. While many are speculating about what could happen in the match, there is a chance Uncle Howdy could use the iconic Mandible Claw to put an end to his rivalry with Chad Gable.

For those unaware, the Mandible Claw is a lethal hold that was used by the late great Bray Wyatt. The upcoming episode of RAW could witness Howdy using this move to pay Bray a tribute. On Bray's first death anniversary, on August 24th, the WWE Universe came forward and paid him tribute.

You can check out Bray Wyatt using the Mandible Claw in the video below:

Similarly, Uncle Howdy could pay a tribute on live television in his match against Chad Gable. If Howdy does something along these lines, it will surely make many feel emotional and nostalgic. It will be interesting to observe if something along these lines takes place on Monday Night RAW tonight.

Ex-WWE writer shared his thoughts about Uncle Howdy's match with Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW

The world of wrestling on social media went crazy when a singles match between Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable was announced for tonight's RAW. After all, Howdy has been behind Gable since the debut of The Wyatt Sicks, and many wanted to see the two square off.

However, it seems like ex-WWE writer Vince Russo is not too excited about the match. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed The Wyatt Sicks would take off their Halloween masks and become wrestlers next week.

Russo said:

"Bro, there's nothing to understand. They take off their Halloween masks, and they become wrestlers. There's nothing to understand, that's it. That is it. Uncle Howdy is gonna be Bo Dallas next week, and he's gonna wrestle a match." [From 19:20 onwards]

You can check out what Vince Russo said in the video below:

While it will be worth watching the match between Howdy and Gable, it will also be interesting to see what role the members of Wyatt Sicks and American Made play. Given their history, it will be safe to expect interference from both factions.

