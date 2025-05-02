Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks to return as heel? - 4 Finishes for The Miz vs. Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black made his WWE return last Friday on SmackDown, confronting The Miz and hitting him with the Black Mass. Black is set to face The Miz in a one-on-one match on this week's episode of the blue brand live at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
It will be Black's first match inside a WWE ring since October 12, 2020. His last match was against Kevin Owens on RAW, losing a No Disqualification Match. He was released on June 2, 2021 as part of the company's COVID-19 cuts.
With the former NXT Champion back in WWE, let's look at the four potential finishes to his match against The Miz on Friday's episode of SmackDown.
#1. Aleister Black could squash The Miz
The most likely outcome of Friday's match, is Aleister Black beating The Miz with ease. It establishes Black in his return, getting a win over a two-time WWE Champion.
Black has not been on WWE television for more than four years, so he needs to look as good as possible. He did have a great run at AEW as Malakai Black, but he only won a trios championship there.
#2. The Wyatt Sicks might aid The Miz for the victory
Aleister Black vs. The Miz is a potentially short feud, given the status of the latter on the main roster at his age. Black needs a high-profile feud, and one of the biggest ones he could get is Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks.
Howdy has been missing due to an injury, but he has reportedly been cleared to return. The Wyatt Sicks helping The Miz get an upset win over Black kickstarts a big storyline involving dark and supernatural characters. Fans never got to see Bray Wyatt face off against Black, so Uncle Howdy would do.
#3. The Wyatt Sicks could help Aleister Black win
While the easier way would be to have a feud between The Wyatt Sicks and Aleistar Black, it might be better to change things a bit. Instead of going after Black immediately, maybe Uncle Howdy would like to recruit the former NXT Champion to join them.
They could start by helping Black beat The Miz, though he doesn't necessarily need the help. The Wyatt Sicks could attack the two-time WWE Champion after the match for revenge during their feud with The Final Testament. They can then try to recruit Black to become part of their family.
#4. Carmelo Hayes could help The Miz get the win
Another big-time feud for Aleister Black following his return is against Carmelo Hayes. If Hayes gets involved in Black's match against The Miz, it sets up a long-term story between the two former NXT Champions.
Hayes needs to build on his momentum from winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, while Black has to have a meaningful story to tell after his WWE return. However, it might be best if the former AEW star beats The Miz, then Hayes attacks him after the match.