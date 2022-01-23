Ranking The Undertaker's last 10 singles matches

The Undertaker had one of the best careers in professional wrestling history. Although he didn't win as many championships as other top stars, his fame is not bound to any accolades.

He was a force to be reckoned with and had a legacy stretching over three decades. The Phenom witnessed the transitions and evolution of the industry and adapted himself accordingly.

The Undertaker is a remarkable legend who earned the respect and admiration from all around the globe.

As the future Hall of Famer has retired from wrestling, let us discuss and rank the last ten singles (1v1) matches he participated in.

#10. The Undertaker defeated Goldberg - WWE Super ShowDown 2019

One of the issues with WWE's early shows in Saudi Arabia was that the matches appeared random. Two legends seemed to be picked out of thin air and booked to face each other.

This was particularly the case in 2019 before Super ShowDown, as Vince McMahon's promotion announced the dream match between Goldberg and The Undertaker. This was the first time these superstars ever cpmpeted in a singles match.

It didn't take long for the dream to transition into a nightmare. Goldberg suffered a concussion early in the match as he bumped his head into a turnbuckle. This started a chain of undesirable events.

The Deadman decided to finish the match earlier than initially scheduled and lifted Goldberg for a Tombstone Piledriver where both superstars fell. He improvised and instead gave Goldberg a chokeslam which too was botched.

The match turned out to be nine minutes of blunder.

#9. The Phenom defeated John Cena - WrestleMania 33

John Cena was determined to have a match at WrestleMania 34. He entered the Royal Rumble and used his free-agent status to get matches for both top championships at the Elimination Chamber for RAW and Fastlane for SmackDown.

However, all of his efforts went in vain. He finally started challenging The Undertaker to a match but received no reply. Thus, he sat in the audience during WrestleMania to enjoy the show.

He was later informed that the The Phenom was in the arena. This resulted in Cena leaving the crowd and as he reached the ring he was interrupted by Elias. The 16-time World Champion overcame him and started leaving the arena. The Deadman's bell rang and his hat and coat appeared in the ring, which he left there the previous year.

A dream match between the two icons finished underwhelmingly within two minutes and 45 seconds with nothing extraordinary happening in that time.

Edited by Brandon Nell