Undertaker News: Fan kisses The Deadman at a recent event

What's the story?

For a man who has always shied away from the public spotlight to his protect his mysterious character, seeing Undertaker in his normal self at fan events is always a refreshing experience.

The Deadman made one of his uncommon public appearance at the Frank and Son's Collectible Convention where he came across a smitten female fan. What happened next was unusually adorable for the Phenom's intimidating standards.

In case you didn't know...

The Phenom has had quite a busy 2018 when compared to previous years' schedule. It all started with a forgettable squash match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. He returned to the ring for the historic Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia where he defeated Rusev in a Casket Match.

Just when the fans thought Taker would take his customary break until Mania, WWE dropped the news of a 'Last Time Ever' match between Triple H and Taker. The legends were part of a No DQ match at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia with Shawn Michaels and Kane by ringside. Michaels interrupted and cost Taker the match, which subsequently set up the Heart Break Kid's return to the ring after 8 years at WWE Crown Jewel.

In a nostalgic encounter pitting D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction, HBK carried the match after Triple H tore his right pectoral muscle midmatch, and helped DX win the first-time-ever bout between the iconic tag teams.

The heart of the matter

Undertaker dropped by at the recently concluded Frank and Son' Collectible Convention and was naturally the special attraction. Fans were absolutely delighted to see the Deadman in casual street attire and flocked in numbers to engage with the WWE legend.

An enamored female fan was so excited that she kissed Taker on the cheek and the Phenom reacted with a candid smile. The fan then posed for photos with the former WWE Champion and later expressed her joy over the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What's next?

Taker is expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 35 for a widely-speculated retirement match. Rumors suggest he could be the headline inductee of the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 before he goes toe-to-toe in a tantalizing rematch against Shawn Michaels.

Sounds good, doesn't it? Do you have a better opponent in mind? Let us know in the comments section below.