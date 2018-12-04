Undertaker News: WWE post special tribute video to The Deadman and Michelle McCool

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 234 // 04 Dec 2018, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE posted a special tribute video for Career Day 2018 highlighting the achievements of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool. McCool shared the video on her Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is one of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time. He's a 7-time world champion in WWE and also a former winner of the WWE Royal Rumble. Amongst his other achievements in WWE, his unbeaten streak at WrestleMania is legendary. As soon as that gong strikes, you know that the Deadman is coming out and he means business.

Michelle McCool is a 2-time Divas Champion and a 2-time Women's Champion. She appeared in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool got married in 2010.

The heart of the matter

Michelle McCool has shared a tribute video WWE made of them for Career Day 2018, highlighting their accomplishments. The video also highlighted the other aspects of being a WWE Superstar and how Undertaker and McCool have touched the lives of fans both inside and outside the ring.

The Undertaker himself speaks about meeting fans during one part of the video saying that he probably got more out of meeting his fans than they did. Taker added that he was thankful for his fans.

McCool reposted the video on her Instagram and added that she's "missed putting smiles on faces". You can check out the full video below:

What's next?

The Undertaker teamed up with his brother Kane at WWE Crown Jewel to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels. At this point, it looks like Taker will definitely be wrestling at WrestleMania 35 this April. It is still unclear who the Deadman's opponent at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' could be.

Who do you think The Undertaker will face at WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comments below.

Advertisement