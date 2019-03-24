3 Greatest Matches of The Undertaker at WrestleMania

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in WWE. He destroyed all the superstars who stepped inside the squared circle with him. He defeated the likes of Triple H, Batista, Shawn Michaels, and many other big superstars.

Undertaker made his debut in 1989 in WCW under the ring name Mean Mark. When WCW did not renew his contract, then he joined WWF in 1990 as The Undertaker, and since then he is still under contract with WWE.

The Deadman held a record of 21-0 win-loss at WrestleMania which was later broken by Brock Lesnar when he pinned The Phenom at WrestleMania 30. Apart from Lesnar, there is only one superstar who defeated The Undertaker, and his name is Roman Reigns.

Here are the three greatest WrestleMania matches of The Undertaker.

#3 The Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 27)

Battle of two powerhouses

Triple H and 'Taker first met at WrestleMania 17 where The Phenom defeated The Game to maintain his streak. Ten years later, Triple H again battled The Undertaker in a no holds barred match to try to break his WrestleMania streak. The Cerebral Assassin is the only superstar who faced The Undertaker three times at WrestleMania.

There were many great kickouts in the match, such as The Undertaker kicking out from three pedigrees and one tombstone, Triple H kicked out of a Tombstone. When HHH pinned The Undertaker after third pedigree, everyone thought that they are going to witness the history.

The end came when Triple H brought a sledgehammer to attack him, but The Deadman grabbed his hand and pulled him to lock him in the hells gate. Triple H tried his best to break the submission hold but was not successful, and at last, he tapped out giving The Undertaker the victory and extending his WrestleMania streak to 19-0.

