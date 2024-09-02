Underutilized star wins big, Rhea Ripley to interfere in major match? - 4 finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs Ilja Dragunov vs Dragon Lee on WWE RAW

WWE had a busy weekend with two massive Premium Live Events. Saturday saw RAW and SmackDown host Bash in Berlin. Meanwhile, the NXT brand hosted No Mercy on Sunday night. Both shows were a major success and fans seemed to have a blast.

As always, there is no stopping and no slowing down for World Wrestling Entertainment. Just as two major events have passed, the promotion is now moving on with a new episode of Monday Night RAW set to air on the USA Network later tonight.

This show is sure to be a big one, but there is a specific focus on the ongoing Intercontinental Championship Tournament. One bout set for tonight seems particularly exciting as Dominik Mysterio, Ilja Dragunov, and Dragon Lee will clash in a Triple Threat Match.

Fans are curious about which of the three stars could advance in the tournament. This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for the match, which includes interference from Rhea Ripley and an underutilized star excelling.

Below are four finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee on WWE RAW.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could win thanks to interference from Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day has gone through quite a change in recent months. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are no longer in the group. Instead, the WWE faction features Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan in their ranks.

Liv Morgan has already proven to be tremendously beneficial for the group, and in particular, for Dirty Dom. The former WWE NXT North American Champion has been able to defeat his father multiple times thanks to Liv's help, which he had never been able to do before.

The Miracle Kid might end up helping Mysterio yet again come Monday Night RAW. She could interfere in the Triple Threat Match, perhaps causing a distraction or even slapping Dragon Lee. This could then allow Dom to quickly roll Lee up and get the flash pin victory.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could win on WWE RAW

Ilja Dragunov is an intense superstar who has found tremendous success on both NXT and NXT UK. While on NXT, he held the brand's top title. He had similar success on WWE's now-defunct British brand with the United Kingdom Championship.

Unfortunately, despite being so incredibly talented, Ilja Dragunov has been underutilized on Monday Night RAW. He is treated as a big deal and a top-level competitor, but he hasn't had much in terms of story or feuds.

That could all change if he were to win this match and advance in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The first step, however, is nailing Dragon Lee with the H-Bomb, which should earn him a pinfall victory.

#2. Dragon Lee could pin Dirty Dom

Dragon Lee is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. His talent led him to quickly win the NXT North American Title. Unfortunately, he hasn't found similar success on the main roster quite yet.

While Dragunov has certainly been underutilized since being called up in the 2024 WWE Draft, Dragon Lee has had an even more rough time lately. He has barely been used on television, especially in recent months. However, last week and this week could be the beginning of that changing.

If it is indeed changing, Lee could end up winning on Monday Night RAW. He could potentially nail Dominik Mysterio with a Superkick and his DDT variation to advance in the tournament. This would give Lee a much-needed spotlight after being absent for so long.

#1. Rhea Ripley could cost Mysterio the win

As noted, The Judgment Day has undergone major changes. Both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of the group at WWE SummerSlam. While it obviously hurt both stars, Rhea may have been more deeply affected than Damian.

Ripley had been kayfabe dating Dominik Mysterio. Not only did Dirty Dom cost her the Women's World Championship when challenging Liv, but Dom went on to make out with Rhea's biggest rival in a heartbreaking swerve that many fans never saw coming.

Rhea has made it clear she wants revenge and their Mixed Tag Team Match victory at Bash in Berlin may not be enough. As a result, she could run off Liv to prevent interference and even finally hit Mysterio with The Riptide. From there, either Ilja or Lee could pick up the scraps and advance in the tournament.

