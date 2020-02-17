Undisputed Era member posts positive message following NXT TakeOver: Portland

A group that fights together, stays together

It looks like the prophecy of The Undisputed Era is finally coming to an end as the group that once held all the gold in NXT now only has one champion left in their ranks following Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Roderick Strong lost his NXT North American Championship to Keith Lee on January 22 and tonight at TakeOver: Portland, only their leader Adam Cole managed to walk out as the NXT Champion after Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly lost the tag team titles to Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne.

However, even though he and Bobby Fish lost the tag team titles, Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter to write words of encouragement and hinted that they will aim to win back the titles that they lost.

What was Kyle O'Reilly's message?

In his tweet, Kyle O'Reilly wrote that it does not matter if they lost some championships. It means that they will be the first ones to become the first-ever four-time tag team champions and two-time North American champion if they win back the titles.

So what if we lost some gold, just means we gotta be the first 4X tag champs and 2X NA champ. Having a group of friends like this is worth its weight in gold anyways, and with the 4 of us here that’s AT LEAST 300 lbs of gold. https://t.co/khEisKrifA — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 17, 2020

The former three-time Tag Team Champion added that having a group of friends like them is worth its weight in gold and joked that with the four of them there on NXT, it amounts to at least 300 pounds of gold.