Unexpected events to force Cody Rhodes' WWE heel turn? Exploring the scenario

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown may have planted the seeds for a major feud going into the summer. That potential feud might witness Cody Rhodes going against his former Legacy mentor, Randy Orton.

Despite his immense popularity, a small segment of fans began speculating if Cody Rhodes would ever turn heel during his title reign following WrestleMania XL. Now, it seems there might be a slight possibility that WWE could be forced to go in that direction.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes had a backstage segment, where the latter wished The Viper luck for his match against Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Expand Tweet

Orton went on to win the match with an RKO out of nowhere. Now, The Legend Killer will face Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, with the winner not only being crowned King of the Ring but also receiving a world title shot against a champion of their respective brand at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

This development has generated fan interest, as many people are wondering if Randy Orton will win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this year. The dynamic between the two heading into this potential match would be fascinating to watch.

Randy Orton has attained the status of a legend in WWE

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has been one of the greatest heels in WWE history. However, since his return from a career-threatening injury last year, fans have adored him and shown their appreciation. The Viper is now at a stage in his career where he is a respected legend, making it tricky for the Stamford-based promotion to turn him into a heel character.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes undergoing a slow and unexpected heel turn by attacking his mentor could send shockwaves through the wrestling world. This shift could set the stage for a long-term feud between the two stars.

Randy Orton could play the sympathetic babyface for Cody Rhodes to prosper

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton's in-ring work and psychology have been top-notch since his return. Given his injury history, The Viper has mastered the art of selling an injury throughout a match.

Integrating this wrestling style with a possible retirement angle could produce an intriguing storyline where Randy gains sympathy from fans. In such a scenario, Cody Rhodes would almost certainly get booed, making his potential heel turn even more impactful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback