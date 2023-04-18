Unexplained tension, new opportunities - 4 Signs that Rhea Ripley is set to join The Bloodline

The WWE Universe is seemingly obsessed with the idea that The Bloodline could be set to add to their ranks following WrestleMania, but it could be a popular female star who makes the cut.

Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa have had some tension for several months, and last night on RAW, it was made apparent that she could be the perfect addition to the group if they can convince her to leave The Judgment Day.

The following list looks at just four signs that Rhea Ripley could be set to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

#4. Ripley is SmackDown Women's Champion and no longer needs to appear on RAW

Rhea Ripley was forced to appear on WWE RAW last night alongside Judgment Day, but in actual fact, she is no longer supposed to be part of the brand. The SmackDown Women's Champion should be exclusive to the blue brand, which is where The Bloodline predominantly appears.

If Judgment Day is drafted to RAW and Rhea to SmackDown next week, she could be looking for a new stable to join, and Roman Reigns could welcome her with open arms.

#3. She is the only person who was able to do her job on RAW

The Judgment Day was recruited by Paul Heyman last night on RAW to step up and deal with the issues that The Bloodline has been having. Solo Sikoa took care of Rey Mysterio, but Judgment Day was unable to come out on top in the main event.

Rhea Ripley was at ringside and was able to take the fight to Kevin Owens, showing that she was happy to fulfill her obligation to The Tribal Chief even if her team couldn't. This would be a good bargaining chip for her with Roman Reigns if he questions their loyalty next week on RAW.

#2. Ripley is all about opportunities, and The Bloodline can offer her that

Rhea Ripley wasn't the SmackDown Women's Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company when she was first recruited by Judgment Day.

It could be argued that she has outgrown her current group and has spent the last few months settling issues unrelated to her. Ripley is all about opportunities and furthering her own career, so it's likely that she will be happy to join The Bloodline if she gets something from it.

#1. Rhea Ripley has some interesting tension with Solo Sikoa

Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa could well be the next couple in WWE. Remember, Dominik and Rhea started their relationship as enemies before she was able to get into his head and recruit him to her scheme.

Could Solo Sikoa be under the spell of Ripley too, but this time around, she could be the one convinced to join The Bloodline and walk away from Mysterio and what they have created in The Judgment Day? It could be an exciting career move for The Nightmare.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will join The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

