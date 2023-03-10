Unfortunately the man who should have ended The Undertaker's streak wasn't even in WWE back then 

WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania, has always been synonymous with The Undertaker. The Phenom's WrestleMania streak is undoubtedly one of the biggest accomplishments in the company's history.

With 21 straight victories over several high-profile names such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, and more, The Undertaker has had a dominant run for over two decades at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, on April 6, 2014, the company did the unthinkable by having Brock Lesnar break Taker's WrestleMania streak in front of over 75,000 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Since then, this controversial booking decision has been a hot topic of debate amongst WWE fans worldwide.

Given Brock Lesnar was already an established superstar in 2014, critics have argued that The Beast Incarnate didn't need to go over The Phenom on The Show of Shows. That, however, leaves us with an interesting question: if not Lesnar, then who?

One deserved name who would have been the ideal choice to break The Deadman's undefeated streak is AJ Styles. After turning down a development deal with the company in 2002, the former TNA superstar made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016. Styles entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #3, receiving a huge pop from the live audience.

While AJ Styles was always a huge name in the wrestling business, the majority of WWE fans weren't aware of how good The Phenomenal One was before his debut in 2016. One of the most technically gifted wrestlers on the current roster, Styles has made a name for himself in WWE thanks to some power-packed performances.

While the former WWE Champion has had a decent seven years with the company, it can be argued that breaking The Undertaker's streak would have elevated his stock to unthinkable heights. It would have established him as a bona fide megastar and put his career on the path that Lesnar took after breaking the streak.

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36

While AJ Styles never got an opportunity to challenge The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak, the duo locked horns in a "Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The bout was a cinematic experience and exceeded the expectations of both fans and critics alike.

While Styles had his moments in the match, it was The Deadman who emerged victorious in the end. Later, The Phenom went on to hang up his boots for good.

It would not be wrong to say that this was one of the best matches of The Undertaker's career. The company's creative booking, coupled with The Phenomenal One's impressive performance in the match, made The Deadman look like a million bucks.

In his docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, the Hall of Famer heaped huge praise on his WrestleMania 36 opponent. Taker revealed that his "Boneyard Match" against Styles was the perfect end to his illustrious career.

Who should have broken The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

